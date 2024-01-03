Jupally directs officials to expedite tourism projects, sets timelines 

January 03, 2024 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Tourism and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has exhorted the Tourism department officials to expedite the projects under implementation, by setting timelines for the completion of works.

The officials concerned should constantly monitor the progress of works and ensure that there is no compromise in their quality. The Minister reviewed the functioning of Tourism Development Corporation with senior officials on Tuesday. He said tourism infrastructure should be on a par with global standards for attracting tourists from within the country as well as abroad. As part of it, the Haritha Hotels run by the corporation should be developed to compete with the private sector.

The Haritha Hotels should provide quality service and compete with private sector hotels in revenue generation. Steps should be taken to enhance the occupancy ratio of these hotels and officials should prepare a special action plan to increase the revenues of the corporation exploring new areas. Haritha Hotels should achieve self-sufficiency in revenues and stand as role models for other departments. The officials concerned were directed to work with commitment to enhance the overall revenues of the Tourism department simultaneously by setting up new targets with the onset of the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.