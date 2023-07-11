Jupalli, Ponguleti meet Bhatti Vikramarka

July 11, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST

HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BRS leader Jupalli Krishna Rao met Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at his residence on Monday. The meeting assumes significance as Mr. Krishna Rao is going to join the party at a meeting that would be held at Kollapur in Mahabubnagar district on July 20.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior leader and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing the meeting. This is her second meeting in Telangana in the recent past after elections in Karnataka were over and party came to power.

Former Lok Sabha member Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also met Mr. Vikramarka for some time. They have reportedly discussed about making the meeting that would be attended by Ms. Priyanka Gandhi a grand success. They have also discussed on steps need to put in to strengthen party in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections scheduled for the year-end.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy joined the party recently in a public meeting held at Khammam in the presence of AICC general scretary Rahul Gandhi.

