Junior resident doctors threaten strike over unpaid stipends

October 23, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Junior resident doctors in the State have issued a warning to the Health Department officials and declared their intent to boycott duties if their long-pending stipends are not disbursed by the end of the month.

In a letter addressed to Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education (DME), the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) conveyed their concerns. The junior resident doctors emphasised that they have not received their stipends for the past two months, covering August and September.

The letter drew attention to the approaching Dussehra festival and the critical role junior doctors play as the primary breadwinners for their families. The doctors are anxiously awaiting the release of their stipends, which are crucial for supporting their households, the letter stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

T-JUDA president Dr. Kaushik stated that unless the stipends are promptly credited, junior doctors will initiate a strike on October 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.