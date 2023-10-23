HamberMenu
Junior resident doctors threaten strike over unpaid stipends

October 23, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Junior resident doctors in the State have issued a warning to the Health Department officials and declared their intent to boycott duties if their long-pending stipends are not disbursed by the end of the month.

In a letter addressed to Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education (DME), the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) conveyed their concerns. The junior resident doctors emphasised that they have not received their stipends for the past two months, covering August and September.

The letter drew attention to the approaching Dussehra festival and the critical role junior doctors play as the primary breadwinners for their families. The doctors are anxiously awaiting the release of their stipends, which are crucial for supporting their households, the letter stated.

T-JUDA president Dr. Kaushik stated that unless the stipends are promptly credited, junior doctors will initiate a strike on October 30.

