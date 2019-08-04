Junior doctors to continue protest

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a meeting with Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) representatives on Saturday to ask them to call off the strike. However, the junior doctors said that they will continue to boycott emergency and elective medical services until some sections in National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill are amended. They boycotted emergency services from Thursday afternoon.

During their meeting, the TJUDA and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association (RDA) representatives submitted a representation regarding the amendments to the State Health Minister requesting him to take it to notice of Union Health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

The junior doctors want the sections allowing people connected with modern medicine to practise as health practitioners, National Exit Test to be amended.

“We will continue our strike until the amendments are made to the bill,” said Dr. G Srinivas, president of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association (RDA) who have boycotted elective duties.

Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said that they held a review meeting with superintendents of all tertiary care hospitals on Saturday. They discussed contingency plans if strike continues for more days.