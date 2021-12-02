Junior doctors to boycott non-emergency services from Friday

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 22:05 IST

Junior doctors across Telangana will boycott routine non-emergency services from Friday morning. This include Out-Patient (OP) services, elective services, and duties in wards.

Currently, there are around 1,500 Post Graduate (PG) students in the State. They have been demanding NEET-PG counselling to be expedited. This comes at a time when Omicron variant has spread considerable fear across the world.

The boycott call was given to express solidarity with the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and Resident Doctors Associations in other States. Usually, the counselling is held in May or June. However, it is not conducted yet this year.

“The protest will continue till the authorities concerned come up with the final dates of NEET PG counselling. This is a collective decision of all Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) throughout the country along with FAIMA and FORDA,” said president of Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) Dr. D. Sagar.

The protest is going on at Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, and Government Medical College in Nizamabad.