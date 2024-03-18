GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors raise concerns over treatment of medical students at GMC Bhadradri Kothagudem

March 18, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) on Monday raised concerns regarding the treatment of medical students pursuing MBBS degree at Government Medical College in Bhadradri Kothagudem. Highlighting a range of issues, including mistreatment of women students, by the college principal and inadequate food and water facilities, the JUDA brought these issues to light on Monday.

According to the JUDA, several medical students have reported instances of verbal abuse and harassment by the principal, which created a hostile environment that hampered both their academic progress and personal well-being. Additionally, complaints have been made about insufficient food in the mess.

In response to these revelations, the JUDA is calling for immediate action against the principal regarding his alleged misconduct towards women students. The association is also stressing the importance of conducting a thorough investigation into the actions of both the principal and his aide.

