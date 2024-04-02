ADVERTISEMENT

Junior doctors meet health minister, discuss key issues

April 02, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) had a meeting with state health minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday where they discussed several important aspects related to the state’s healthcare sector.

While discussing the recent concerns raised by doctors at Government Medical College, Bhadradri Kothagudem, the minister informed junior doctors that an enquiry has been ordered into the issue. Assurances have been given by the minister regarding the prompt release of stipends for the month of February. The Minister acknowledged ongoing hostel issues and confirmed that progress is underway in identifying suitable locations to address this matter, they said.

The minister reaffirmed to the junior doctors that the government remains committed to constructing a new building for Osmania General Hospital, pending approval from the High Court. Also, comprehensive discussions were held regarding security concerns at various government hospitals.

