GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Junior doctors meet health minister, discuss key issues

April 02, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) had a meeting with state health minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday where they discussed several important aspects related to the state’s healthcare sector.

While discussing the recent concerns raised by doctors at Government Medical College, Bhadradri Kothagudem, the minister informed junior doctors that an enquiry has been ordered into the issue. Assurances have been given by the minister regarding the prompt release of stipends for the month of February. The Minister acknowledged ongoing hostel issues and confirmed that progress is underway in identifying suitable locations to address this matter, they said.

The minister reaffirmed to the junior doctors that the government remains committed to constructing a new building for Osmania General Hospital, pending approval from the High Court. Also, comprehensive discussions were held regarding security concerns at various government hospitals.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / health / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.