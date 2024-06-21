Junior doctors initiate black badge protest

In the run-up to their indefinite strike from June 24, junior doctors across Telangana initiated a black badge protest on Thursday. “It has been three days since we served the strike notice on the Director of Medical Education (DME), and we are yet to receive a response from the Government. In light of this, we have attended duties wearing black badges at various government hospitals starting today,” said Dr. G. Sai Harsha, president of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA).

Additionally, the doctors will be observing a complete black dress code on Friday where they will attend their duties wearing black attire to signify their ongoing concerns and solidarity.

