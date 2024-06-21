GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors initiate black badge protest

They served a notice two days ago to launch indefinite strike from June 24

Published - June 21, 2024 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In the run-up to their indefinite strike from June 24, junior doctors across Telangana initiated a black badge protest on Thursday. “It has been three days since we served the strike notice on the Director of Medical Education (DME), and we are yet to receive a response from the Government. In light of this, we have attended duties wearing black badges at various government hospitals starting today,” said Dr. G. Sai Harsha, president of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA).

Additionally, the doctors will be observing a complete black dress code on Friday where they will attend their duties wearing black attire to signify their ongoing concerns and solidarity.

