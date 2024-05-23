GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors cancel strike after discussion with Health department

Published - May 23, 2024 04:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has temporarily suspended the strike originally planned to commence on Wednesday, following discussions with Health department officials.

Addressing concerns about stipends, the department has given assurance to junior doctors about prompt payment on the 10th of every month. Additionally, discussions were held regarding security issues and police presence at government hospitals. The Director of Medical Education (DME) has committed to communicating the status of hospital outposts and police deployment to relevant authorities.

On the matter of inadequate hostel facilities, junior doctors were informed that site identification for hostel construction at various locations has been finalised, with plans set to commence after the model code of conduct is lifted.

Telangana JUDA president G. Sai Sri Harsha expressed satisfaction over the positive response to their demands, leading to the decision to temporarily halt the strike. “The future action will be determined following further discussions with the Health department next month,” said a statement from JUDA.

