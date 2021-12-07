Telangana

Junior doctors call off strike

Junior doctors, who had boycotted non-emergency services for the past few days over delay in conducting NEET-PG counselling, called off their strike on Tuesday evening.

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association said they were calling off the strike as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the State and the new strain, Omicron, with high infectivity rate is on the horizon.

“To prevent hampering public access to healthcare services, we have decided to call off the strike and resume duties from Wednesday. However, we would continue to show our support for the cause by continuing protests through other means,” the junior doctors stated.


