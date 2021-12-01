Junior doctors boycott out-patient services

HYDERABAD

01 December 2021 21:23 IST

Junior doctors across Telangana boycotted Out-Patient medical services from Wednesday demanding NEET-PG counselling to be expedited. The protest which was launched at all government hospitals will continue for two more days.

The boycott was launched expressing solidarity with a call given by Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and Resident Doctors Associations in other States. Usually, the counselling is held in May or June. However, it is not conducted yet this year.

MBBS and PG students come under the umbrella term of Junior Doctors. At hospitals, apart from senior doctors and health staff, medical services are offered by the junior doctors.

The junior doctors said that aspirants of Post Graduate courses who had qualified for counselling were awaiting for the process to begin. They expressed apprehensions that the aspirants might lose an academic year if the counselling is not held soon.