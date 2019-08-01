Junior doctors boycott emergency services

Emergency and elective medical services at Telangana government hospitals are likely to be hit as Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members across the State launched indefinite boycott of the medical services protesting against certain sections of National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill from Thursday afternoon. Three days after the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha, it was passed in Rajya Sabha too on Thursday.

Post-Graduate students (junior doctors) are integral part of attending accident cases, other medical emergencies, perform elective surgeries and provide out-patient consultation at government hospitals. TJUDA units in all government medical colleges boycotted the services as part of nation-wide strike. While they have been boycotting elective medical services, they stopped attending emergency services too from Thursday afternoon. However, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association (RDA) members boycotted only elective medical services.

In the absence of junior doctors, the hospital managements are managing the medical services through faculty members including professors, associate professors and assistant professors, and service PGs (those who join PG after serving in government health centres).

“We are against Section 32 of the NMC Bill which provides limited licence to Community Health Providers to practise modern medicine. This Section has to be removed,” said Dr. Arjun Raj, general secretary of Telangana Junior Doctors Association-Gandhi Unit. Apart from junior doctors, resident doctors ( super-speciality PG students), too joined the boycott.

President of the Gandhi Unit Dr. Lohit Reddy said that quacks are already providing modern treatment to patients and unauthorised people, who did not complete MBBS, should not be allowed to practise modern medicine. The junior doctors demanded that the provision for National Exit Test be scrapped. Section 15 of the Bill states that the test shall be held for granting licence to practise medicine as medical practitioner. Currently, this permission is granted after a student clears MBBS course and registers with State Medical Council.

“We will continue our indefinite strike until the Section 10, 15, 32 and 50 are removed from the bill,” said Dr. M. Naresh, president of TJUDAs Osmania Hospital limits. The Section 50 is about enhancing interface between Homoeopathy, Indian Systems of Medicine and modern systems of medicine.