Doctors call off strike after positive dialogue with Telangana’s Minister for Health

The junior doctors and senior resident doctors had threatened to boycott OP duties from Tuesday

December 19, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha at a meeting with Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) and Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (SRDA), held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha at a meeting with Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) and Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (SRDA), held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) and Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (SRDA) have called off their strike. The doctors had threatened to boycott Outpatient (OP) and elective duties from Tuesday. The decision to end the strike came after a meeting between the members of the associations and Minister for Health Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, JUDA members presented a representation to the Minister, highlighting several critical issues that require attention. Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha assured the doctors that stipends would be regularised, with payments scheduled to be credited by the 15th of each month. President of JUDA Kaushik Kumar Pinjarla stated: “The Director of Medical Education has given his assurance that a new software, designed to facilitate the seamless processing of stipends, will be operational within the next 20 days.”

Another pressing matter discussed was the shortage of hostel facilities in numerous hospitals across the State. In response, the Minister conveyed a positive stance, affirming that new hostels would be constructed in areas facing space constraints. In certain instances, hostels may also be allotted in nearby locations to address the accommodation needs of medical professionals.

Addressing the demand for a new building for Osmania General Hospital, the Minister for Health reiterated the government’s commitment to the construction of a new facility. He assured that the commencement of construction work would take place in the near future, said Dr. Kaushik.

