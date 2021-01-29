Junior Colleges ready for reopening: RIO

All COVID-19 regulations to be followed

District Intermediate Education Officer Govindaram informed that the junior colleges in the district are ready for reopening and all steps were put in place to follow COVID–19 regulations.

Informing that written permission from parents is mandatory for students to attend classes, he said that all the students would be screened for temperature before being allowed into classrooms. The students suffering with fever, cold or other problems will be sent to the medical officers for further checking, if required, he added. The students were directed to attend classes by wearing masks and carrying their own water bottles.

“Only 20 to 30 students will be allowed in each classroom and the students will be seated maintaining the mandatory six feet distance. Classes will be conducted on alternate days. Attending classes in college is not mandatory. They can attend the same classes online,” he said.