Junior Assistant from Ameenpur MRO office and Dharani operator in ACB net  

Published - August 01, 2024 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A junior assistant from the office of Ameenpur MRO and a dharani operator were arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹30,000.

Officials from the ACB said that Chakali Arun Kumar was an outsourced employee operating the Dharani portal while Manne Santosh was the junior assistant at the Ameenpur MRO office.

“They were caught while accepting the bribe amount at 4.20 p.m. on Thursday. The bribe was demanded from Venkatesham Yadav for forwarding of the succession file of the complainant’s mother-in-law through Arun Kumar’s login ID to Tahsildar login ID, said an official. The bribe amount was recovered from Arun Kumar’s car.

The two accused were arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Hyderabad. 

