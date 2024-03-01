ADVERTISEMENT

Junior accounts officer from TSSPDCL in ACB net

March 01, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a junior accounts officer from the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) for allegedly demanding and accepting ₹35,000 as bribe.

Officials said the officer, Sama Vijayasimha Reddy, was arrested from his office in Habshiguda on Friday (March 1) while accepting the amount from M. Bharat, an artisan at the office of the ADE, Nacharam. “It was demanded to process and sanction his pending salary bill. The bribe was recovered from him and his fingers yielded positive results in a chemical test,” said the officials.

Mr. Vijayasimha Reddy was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally.

