Jungle raj prevailing in Telangana: Tarun Chugh

April 07, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said that ‘jungle raj’ is prevailing in Telangana and the way BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested in an ‘arbitrary’ manner from his residence on Tuesday midnight was a clear pointer to the ‘chaotic situation’ in the State.

Addressing a press conference along with Mr.Bandi Sanjay here on Friday, Mr Chugh slammed the BRS regime for “targeting” Mr.Sanjay for amplifying the voices of lakhs of unemployed youths distressed by the recent TSPSC question paper leak.

“The ruling BRS is resorting to attention diversion tactics to hide its corruption-ridden and scam-riddled misrule,” he charged.

Mr.Chugh alleged that the arrest of Mr.Sanjay at midnight was part of the BRS regime’s repressive measures to muzzle the voices of BJP leaders and cadres espousing the cause of students and jobless youth.

“They took away Mr.Sanjay’s mobile phone while moving him from one place to another in the police vehicles,” he charged.

The BJP cadres will not be cowed down by the intimidating tactics but will continue to fight for the cause of unemployed youth and other distraught people, unfazed by the repressive measures, he asserted.

“People of Telangana are disgusted with the series of scams and unabated mafia activities under the BRS regime and anguished over the family rule. The BJP will strive with renewed vigour to liberate the State from the clutches of the despotic rule,” Mr.Chugh said.

He dared Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao to join Mr.Sanjay in a debate on the development issue.

BJP vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, senior leader and former MLC N Ramchander Rao and others were present at the press conference. Earlier, Mr.Chugh consoled the family of Mr.Sanjay, who lost his mother-in-law 10 days ago.