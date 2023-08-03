HamberMenu
July rains help cultivation of kharif crops gather pace

Cotton, red gram sowings dip; assessment of rain damage not complete yet

August 03, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

B. Chandrashekhar
A water-logged soybean field.

A water-logged soybean field. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The heavy to extremely heavy rainfall that occurred across the State from July 15 to 31 has helped cultivation of Vanakalam (kharif) crops gain momentum although the rains have left adverse impact too in the form of flooding/washing away of crop, sand/mud silting and inundation, mostly in northern Telangana that has borne the brunt of the flood.

Except the crop that was completely washed away or silted, the remaining affected extent has the chance of revival once the water logged in fields is drained/dried out. Agriculture scientists have issued an advisory on measures to be taken for faster revival of affected crop.

Although the administration, agriculture and revenue departments are yet to figure out the extent of damage caused by the rains and flood, unofficial estimates put the damage around 20 lakh acres with about 80% it standing a chance of revival. According to Director (Research) of PJTSAU P. Raghurami Reddy, the time for cotton sowing is already over but medium and short-duration varieties of maize, red gram and sunflower besides paddy could still be cultivated.

“Since the extent of pulses sown so far this season across the country, including in Telangana, has dropped drastically compared to last year, 30.44 lakh acres less till July 28, cultivation of red gram holds good from the angle of returns too as the prices are likely to rule higher,” he said.

A water-logged cotton field.

A water-logged cotton field. | Photo Credit: By Arrnagement

The Centre has fixed the minimum support price at ₹7,000 per quintal against last year’s ₹6,600. In Telangana, the extent covered with red gram so far is about one lakh acres less compared to last year. Sowing of cotton is also much less at 43.38 lakh acres against at least 50 lakh acres planned by the authorities.

As on August 2, the extent of kharif cultivation has reached 82.92 lakh acres against 73.65 lakh acres covered by the same time last year. A week ago, the extent covered was 68.8 lakh acres. The 14.12 lakh acres covered in a week mostly include transplantation of paddy on 9.89 lakh acres.

So far, paddy has been transplanted on about 25.53 lakh acres followed by cotton, maize (4.52 lakh acres), red gram (4.19), soybean (4.26), green gram (0.45), black gram (0.16) and jowar (0.19 lakh acres).

