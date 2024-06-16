ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial inquiry ordered as sought by BRS MLA and former Minister for Energy, says Dy Chief Minister

Published - June 16, 2024 10:28 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy immediately announced a judicial inquiry to go into the alleged irregularities in power sector as repeatedly sought by Mr. Reddy to maintain transparency

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

It has been decided to conduct gram sabhas to effectively redress the unresolved power-supply related issues, if any, as part of efforts to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the mediapersons in Bonakal of Khammam district on Sunday evening, Mr. Vikramarka, the Minister for Finance and Energy, said the complaints related to power supply can be registered on phone number 1912 for redressal.

Our government has tabled a white paper on Telangana State power sector in the Assembly soon after taking over the reins of the State, he said, adding that the BRS MLA and former minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy sought judicial probe on power purchase agreements entered by the previous BRS government during a debate on the white paper.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy immediately announced a judicial inquiry to go into the alleged irregularities in power sector as repeatedly sought by Mr. Reddy to maintain transparency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In an oblique reference to BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s letter addressed to the Commission, he said: “If someone refuses to appear before the judicial inquiry when summoned that tantamounts to lack of faith in a panel instituted as per law.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US