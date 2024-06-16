GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Judicial inquiry ordered as sought by BRS MLA and former Minister for Energy, says Dy Chief Minister

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy immediately announced a judicial inquiry to go into the alleged irregularities in power sector as repeatedly sought by Mr. Reddy to maintain transparency

Published - June 16, 2024 10:28 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

It has been decided to conduct gram sabhas to effectively redress the unresolved power-supply related issues, if any, as part of efforts to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Bonakal of Khammam district on Sunday evening, Mr. Vikramarka, the Minister for Finance and Energy, said the complaints related to power supply can be registered on phone number 1912 for redressal.

Our government has tabled a white paper on Telangana State power sector in the Assembly soon after taking over the reins of the State, he said, adding that the BRS MLA and former minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy sought judicial probe on power purchase agreements entered by the previous BRS government during a debate on the white paper.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy immediately announced a judicial inquiry to go into the alleged irregularities in power sector as repeatedly sought by Mr. Reddy to maintain transparency.

In an oblique reference to BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s letter addressed to the Commission, he said: “If someone refuses to appear before the judicial inquiry when summoned that tantamounts to lack of faith in a panel instituted as per law.”

