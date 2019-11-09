‘Judgment should end dispute’

Lok Satta founder president Jayaprakash Narayan has said that with the Supreme Court judgment, the temple-masjid issue should be closed for good.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Mr. Narayan said people, by focusing on the past instead of future, transformed a local problem related to Ayodhya into a national issue and the governments and people spent their valuable time and energy on the dispute instead of focusing on the issues of people and their living standards.

Governments diverted people’s attention from education, health, basic amenities, livelihood, profitable farming, speedy justice etc., by keeping the temple-mosque issue alive, he said, adding that the Ayodhya dispute was made into a national issue mainly by political parties with vested interests and two fundamental religious organisations and lastly the media which gave undue publicity to the dispute to attract people’s attention.

If any one still tried to continue the dispute even after the final judgment by the Supreme Court, people should teach them such parties and organisations a lesson, he said.