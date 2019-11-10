Judgment day passes off peacefully

There was no disturbance in former composite Adilabad district on Saturday in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment on Ram Janma Bhoomi-Babri Masjid case. Police took all precautions to avert any possibility of trouble erupting in any place in the four districts which constitute erstwhile Adilabad.

In Bhainsa of Nirmal district, the police enforced closure of the main market to avoid possibility of outbreak of trouble.

District Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju camped in the town which is communally sensitive.

Prohibitory order

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district police clamped prohibitory order in Kagaznagar town which is also in the list of communally sensitive towns.

Superintendent of Police M. Malla Reddy visited the town in order to instil confidence among people.

In Adilabad and Mancherial districts, life went on as usual with no section of society showing apparent interest in the judgment.

The police, however, was deployed at strategic places to avert any unpleasant eventuality.

People counselled

Sangareddy Special Correspondent adds: Days of efforts by the police yielded positive results. For the past few days, the police held flag marches in the district headquarters, Sadashivapet and Zaheerabad. They also counselled people belonging to both the faiths. They warned that instigating people on the issue or making any objectionable comments on the judgment would attract serious action. “We got the advantage of youth born after 1990s -- who are not much emotionally connected with the issue. This made our job easy in addition to stern warning issued that serious action would be taken against those involved in creating trouble,” said a senior police officer involved in holding discussions with both the communities. As a precautionary measure, police kept an eye on the movement of suspected persons and saw to it that no untoward incident takes place.