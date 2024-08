Judges of the Telangana High Court purchased products made by the inmates of Juvenile Homes from a stall on the HC premises. The stall for the sale of ‘Handloom Articles made by the Inmates of Juvenile Department’ was inaugurated on Thursday by Justice Sujoy Pal. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and other judges of the HC were present.

