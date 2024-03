March 25, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A special Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) was allegedly found dead at his residence in Amberpet on Sunday night.

The deceased, 36-year-old Srisailam, was a resident of Pochamma Basti in Amberpet and was a judge at the Excise Court in Nampally, said the police. “On Sunday, following an alleged minor dispute with his wife, he ended his life at home,” said the police.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)