Jubilee Hills rape case: Test Identification parade of accused conducted 

Jubilee Hills police, in the presence of a judicial magistrate, on Monday conducted the test identification parade of the accused persons in the May-28 gang rape of 17-year-old-girl.

The teenage rape survivor accompanied by her guardians was taken to Chanchalguda central prison, where accused Saduddin Malik is remanded, and to the Saidabad special home for boys, where five other children in conflict with law are lodged.

The test identification parade, under S. 54A of the Cr. PC, is crucial evidence value as the survivor identifies the accused from among a group of unknown persons.

Permitted by the court, the investigators conducted the procedure as the survivor in her earlier statements had said that she met the accused for the first time on the date of offence.

Official sources said the procedure was completed and the magistrate recorded her statement.

Meanwhile, police said it has also approached the court for conducting DNA tests of all the accused in the case.