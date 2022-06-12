Jubilee Hills rape case: scene reconstruction conducted 

Investigators in the Jubilee Hills minor girl rape case on Sunday carried out “scene reconstruction” by taking the six accused — one major and five children in conflict with law (CCLs) — to various locations in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills linked to the May 28 assault.

The locations included the pub, where the victim and accused first met, on Road No. 36, the bakery and cake shop on Road No. 14 Banjara Hills and the secluded location on Road No. 44 Jubilee Hills where the assault took place.

A sequence of events, and related questions, were posed and verified with the accused in custody and moving from place to place amid tight security. The investigators corroborated the statements with the preliminary timeline of events, as gathered via CCTV footage and interviews with various persons. It was learnt that the officers gathered information about the accused switching vehicles, A6 leaving the place reportedly without participating in the penetrative sexual assault, bite marks left on the victim, and plan and choice of the locations.

Post reconstruction of the scenes, the accused were brought back to Jubilee Hills for further questioning. The CCLs were transported back to the Special Home at Saidabad by 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the police custody of accused one Saduddin Malik ended on Sunday, and the police were making arrangements to shift him back to the central prison at Chanchalguda.