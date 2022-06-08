Jubilee Hills police get custody of rape accused 

A local court in Hyderabad on Wednesday granted Jubilee Hills police custody of the lone major accused in the gangrape of 17-year-old girl on May 28.

Saaduddin Malik, the accused, who was arrested last week and remanded in judicial custody, will be in police custody for three days starting Thursday.

The court earlier on Tuesday had reserved the verdict for Wednesday in response to the petition of the police for custodial interrogation.

Also accused in the sexual assault are five children in conflict with law (CCL). They were already taken into custody and remanded in judicial custody, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said in a presser on Tuesday.

(EOM)