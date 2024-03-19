JSW Paints, The Hindu Young World organise painting contest

March 19, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The regional-level finals of Futurescapes painting contest 2024, organised by JSW Paints in association with The Hindu Young World, were held at St. Peters Central Public School in Hanamakonda on Tuesday.

The event in sub-junior, junior and senior categories, witnessed the participation of over 151 schoolchildren. The preliminary round saw about 1,500 students from across the district.

The competition offered students a range of topics such as ‘candyland adventure’, ‘my talking pet’, ‘happy eco-future’, ‘enchanted forest’, ‘my imaginary friends’ and ‘celebrating differences’. The regional painting contest is being hosted by 30 cities; the nationals are slated to take place online.

According to correspondent of St. Peter’s Educational Society G. Mathyas Reddy, who presented the winners with prizes, such competitions expose children to a competitive environment and bring out the best in them.

All regional qualifiers received medals and certificates at the event. The top three winners were Sugandam Srikrithi of St. Peter’s Central Public School, P. Anirudh of Thushara High School and Pagadala Thanvitha of St. Peter’s Central Public School. The trio will compete at the national-level contest.

Renowned artist K. Padmavathi, school principal G. Sunitha Reddy were present.

