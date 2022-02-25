JSW Paints Futurescapes painting competition 2022

JSW Paints in association with The Hindu Young World will conduct a pan-India painting competition for three categories of schoolchildren.

The competition will be held in three stages — preliminary, zonal and national finale — for sub-junior (classes 3 to 5), junior (classes 6 to 8) and senior (classes 9 to 12). The topics for prelims competition are: sub-juniors - tourism in India and save nature; juniors - the land of culture and gender equality and seniors - my vision for India in 2050 and preserve our wildlife.

The participants must choose any one of the above topics as per their category and paint on A3 white drawing sheet (size 11.7 x 16.5 inches). They must log on to ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints for registration and other details. They must complete their registration, upload a clear scanned copy of painting and generate their unique registration number.

They must write the unique registration number and topic on front page and their names, class, name of school (with branch), city, State, category of participation, parent’s name and registered e-mail ID and mobile number on the back page. Their entry will not qualify for the next round if they fail to do so.

Their physical drawings should be sent to the nearest office of The Hindu as chosen by them during the online registration process.

On the top left of the envelope, they must mention, “JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022”. The last date for online registration and submission is February 28 and the physical paintings must reach The Hindu offices before March 3. The date and details of next round will be intimated to them through their registered e-mail ID if they qualify in prelims or zonal rounds.

Winners will get attractive prizes. Every participant must use a unique mobile number and e-mail ID for registration. They must have water colours, crayons and colour pencils. Sketch pens and markers can be used only for outline purposes. They can submit only one painting. Entries received after the deadline will not be considered.

In case of any queries or clarifications, students or parents may call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In case they like the competition in their schools, they may contact SPOC D. Durga Malleswara Rao on mobile number 9032079979.