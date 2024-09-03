Actor Jr NTR announced ₹50 lakhs donation each to Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which received floods due to heavy rains in the past few days. In a post on X, he announced the donation towards the flood relief measures taken up by the State governments and prayed for people of the Telugu States to recover from the calamity soon.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates

Actor Vishwak Sen too pledged ₹5 lakhs donation to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.