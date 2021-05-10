Jr. doctors threaten to boycott duties

HYDERABAD

Telangana Junior Doctors Association has threatened to boycott duties if their demands are not met by May 25. They demanded hike in stipends for post-graduate medical students and interns due from January 2020, payment of 10% incentives as announced by the State government and ex-gratia to healthcare workers who died in line of duty.

In a representation addressed to the State’s Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, the TJUDA members said that they have been regularly pursuing officials to approve 15% hike in stipends from the past six months.

They have also requested to increased bed capacity at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and issue a circular to offer free treatment to the HCWs and their family members.

“Ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh for doctors, ₹25 lakh for nurses and supporting staff was promised by Chief Minister but not implemented till date. We will boycott duties if above basic genuine demands are not considered in view of pandemic,” the JUDAs said.