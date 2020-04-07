Jr. docs request funds for PPE, N95 masks, sanitisers

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members have appealed to the people to donate funds to buy N95 masks, sanitisers, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on duty at government hospitals. Though the State government is taking substantial efforts to provide safety gears, the junior doctors said that there are a few gaps which needs to be filled.

“At ground level, there are issues in accessing basic equipment, including but not limited to, hand sanitisers, N95 masks, and eyewear or face shields. We are in dire need of safety gear as we are at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19,” TJUDA members said, adding that it would be a nightmare for health sector in these crisis situation if doctors are under quarantine.

The TJUDAs president Dr K.U.N. Vishnu, vice-presidents Dr G Laxmi Priya, Dr S Ravishankar Raj and others stated in the appeal that they have set up a fund to overcome procedural lapses and to ensure speedy supply, have a reserve of equipment, in case of emergencies.

The bank account to donate funds is Account number 38777292566, State Bank of India, Osmania Medical College, Koti. Name: P Giri Raja & KUN Vishnu. IFSC Code: SBIN0021110. They said that procurement and distribution will be updated in social media to maintain transparency. Till date, doctors have donated funds.

Three days ago, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that they have bought five lakhs each of N-95 masks, Personal Protection Kits (PPE), and 500 ventilators, four lakh testing kits. Government hospitals superintendents were earlier asked to coordinate with junior doctors to know if there are any lapses in distribution of protective gear.