Jr docs and Sr resident docs serve boycott notice

HYDERABAD

18 May 2021 22:05 IST

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), and Telangana Senior Residents Doctors Association (TSRDA) members stated they will boycott duties from May 25 if their demands are not met, including ex-gratia for Health Care Workers (HCWs) as announced by the State government.

The State government on Tuesday has announced 15% hike in stipends for House Surgeons (MBBS Interns), medical students pursuing Post Graduation (PG), superspecialty courses, PG Diploma, and MDS. It would come into effect in retrospect, from January of this year.

However, the TJUDAs wanted the hike in stipend to be implemented from January of 2020. And the TSRDAs said that the 15% hike in their honorarium is pending for approval and that they have been hoping it will be approved from the past six months.

Both associations have also demanded free of cost treatment for HCWs and their family members as they are not able to find beds.