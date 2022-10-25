BJP national president J .P. Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting at Munugode on Oct. 31 in support of the party candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy, it was announced on Tuesday. This puts to rest speculations about the Delhi leaders not wanting to campaign for the bypoll leaving it to local leaders at one point and later about Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also participate in the electioneering.
J.P. Nadda to address public meeting on Oct. 31
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.