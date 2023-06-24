J.P. Nadda to address Nava Sankalpa Sabha in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool on June 25

June 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid rumours that some dissatisfied leaders of the BJP are looking for alternative platforms for their political future, the party is going to organise a ‘Nava Sankalp Sabha’ at Nagarkurnool district headquarters on Sunday. Party national president J.P. Nadda will address the gathering.

The meeting gains significance as this is the first public meeting after the Karnataka elections to be attended and addressed by top BJP leaders, including Mr. Nadda. Though a meeting to be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah was proposed a few days ago at Rangareddy district, it was cancelled at the last minute due to the cyclone in Gujarat.

It is learnt that Mr. Nadda would clear the air on some of the doubts about the party’s future course against the backdrop of the forthcoming elections and about the rumours that some leaders are trying to quit the party.

Meeting two Osmanians

Soon after arriving at Shamshadbad, Mr. Nadda will visit K. Nageshwar, Professor of journalism at Osmania University, and Padma Shri Awardee Ananda Shankar Jayant, a retired IRTS officer, and talk to them about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years in power.

The party is apparently trying to utilise the legacy of Osmania University to reach out to the people. Prof. Nageshwar, who has been associated with Left organisations, is popular for his incisive comments on social and political issues. Ms. Ananda Shankar is a renowned classical dancer.

Later, Mr. Nadda will go to Nagarkurnool by helicopter and address a public meeting, explaining to a gathering the successes of Mr. Modi’s rule and the failures of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana.

Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along other leaders, held a teleconference with party leaders from the district on Saturday and enquired about the arrangements.

“We will spread awareness among the public on the close relationship between the BRS and the Congress. They have jointly contested the elections in the past and BRS was once part of the Congress cabinet. They are trying to weaken the BJP in the State through a false campaign. Counter it by explaining the facts. Make Nagarkurnool public meeting a grand success,” Mr. Sanjay Kumar told party cadre.