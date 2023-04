April 17, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Jeweller Joyalukkas opened new showrooms in Mehdipatnam, Suchitra, Charminar, and Chanda Nagar on Sunday and Monday. The Mehdipatnam and Suchitra showrooms were opened on Sunday and the Charminar and Chanda Nagar outlets were inaugurated on Monday. Managing Director Joy Alukkas said, “Hyderabad is special for us since we have a huge customer base here ...”