Journalists urge CM to allot land to them

May 21, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited has appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to direct the officials to alienate 38 acres of land allotted to the society at Pet Basheerabad.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the society members said that the land was allotted to them in 2008 and the society paid ₹12 crore in 2011 to take possession of the land. However, legal issues cropping up delayed the alienation. The society said it is grateful to the Chief Minister for ensuring that the legal hurdles are cleared in the Supreme Court through an affidavit.

The society members further said more than 1,000 journalists are members and that they had paid money by taking loans and selling gold of their family members. Unfortunately, some of them have passed away without enjoying the benefit of house sites. All the journalists in the society have experience of 20 to 40 years in the field and served the profession despite poor pay and salaries.