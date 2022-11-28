  1. EPaper
Journalists’ families have a gala time

November 28, 2022 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Chairman, Srinivas Gupta speaks at the get-together of Press Club Hyderabad.

The family get-together of Press Club, Hyderabad, held at Leonia Resorts, was a huge success with more than 1,200 people participating in it. A variety of events were organised for the gathering, making the day memorable for children and women.

Telangana state Tourism Development Corporation chairman Srinivas Guptha attended the event and appreciated the role of journalists in the separate statehood movement.

Press Club executive committee thanked Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy for the support extended for the programme. Mr Varadarajan of Flamingo Events organised the event. Press Club president L. Venugopal Naidu, general secretary R. Ravikanth Reddy and the committee members felicitated artists who performed at the event.

