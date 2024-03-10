GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Journalists booked for abetment of suicide in Telangana

March 10, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD 

Lavpreet Kaur

Three journalists have been booked by the police for abetting the suicide of a man in Telangana who killed his three children and allegedly ended his life in Tangutoor village of Sangareddy district recently.

This follows a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Neerati Sreelatha, where she alleged that her husband Ravi paid ₹2.5 lakhs to the journalists by selling her ornaments. Ravi, 35, had enrolled some people in a multi-level marketing scheme, promising them high returns. Owing to the failure in repaying the promised amount in the specified period, the villagers had started demanding the money. The journalists allegedly threatened to expose him and demanded ₹10 lakh. 

“Due to heavy pressure from depositors, non-response of Thirupathi Rao and harassment from journalists and others vexed over his life, murdered his three sons by hanging with rope at his house and further he committed suicide himself by hanging at newly constructing function hall, Tangutoor,” the FIR reads. Thirupathi Rao had introduced Ravi to the GSN money circulation Scheme during their meeting in Guntur in December 2022.  

“We are investigating the call records to identify how he was pressured by the accused and if their alleged demands for money added to the pressure faced by Ravi,” the official said. 

