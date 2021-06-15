Journalist Raghu released on bail

NALGONDA

15 June 2021 22:01 IST

CCTV footage showed his abduction in Hyderabad

Ganji Raghu, a reporter with an online news portal, who was picked by policemen in plainclothes earlier this month, was released from Nalgonda district jail on conditional bail on Tuesday.

A resident of Malkajgiri in Hyderabad, Raghu was seen on CCTV footage being forced into a car by unidentified men on June 3, and following the incident his whereabouts remained unknown.

The Suryapet police later said Mr. Raghu was picked up by its personnel for his alleged involvement in a riot situation and related violations at Gurrambodu Tanda under Mattampally police limits in February.

Advertising

Advertising

The ‘arrest’ caused an uproar and witnessed strong reaction from association of journalists, backward classes, political parties and voluntary organisations.

On Tuesday, after his exit from the district jail premises, Mr. Raghu was welcomed by supporters from various political parties and organisations.

“I will respect the Court’s directions, but I am not stepping back. As a journalist, people issues are my agenda and my 13-day experience in the jail has increased that responsibility,” he said, and mockingly added: “Special thanks to that family for sending me to jail and increasing my (journalistic) responsibility.”