Journalist booked for tweeting about power cut in Hyderabad

A journalist was booked for tweeting about power cuts in Hyderabad and saying that a lineman had harassed a woman. The LB Nagar police of Rachakonda booked a case following a complaint from an Assistant Engineer from the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) disputing the statement of the journalist.

Revathi Pogadadanda, a journalist from Hyderabad, had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that a woman from LB Nagar, Hyderabad was terrorised by the Electricity Department personnel who asked her to take down her tweet about power cuts. Ms. Revathi’s tweet, posted at 4.52 p.m. on Tuesday, said, “Tired of the frequent power cuts, she tweeted about the incident and a lineman drops at her residence and demands her to delete the tweet. She called the electricity department and told them about this. Requested them not to send them such people to threaten her. The official then tells her that she should call them and not tweet about it because THERE IS TOO MUCH PRESSURE ON THE ELECTRICITY DEPARTMENT FROM THE ‘PEOPLE ABOVE’(sic).”

The journalist then shared the screenshots of how the Rachakonda police messaged her on X at 5.21 p.m. asking her to share contact details. This sparked an outrage with netizens ranging from former IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to cyber security experts and other journalists questioning how the police department is able to track the location of users. They also showed solidarity with the journalist and demanded action in this regard.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted, “Shocking State of affairs in Telangana. What right has the @TelanganaCOPs got to intrude and issue veiled threats to a journalist who raised a genuine concern about citizens plight with respect to Electricity ? Is the police department running Energy department or is it just plain police Raj where you will file cases on anyone who raises questions in social media? Any answers @TelanganaDGP Garu or @RachakondaCop ???.”

“Dear @TelanganaCOPs do you have a social media policing practices manual? When do you respond to questions and help? I ask you so many questions here, but I am struggling to figure out whom do you favour to provide responses. To actual emergency or to public criticism of police?,” asked Srinivas Kodali, a cyber security expert.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Revathi said that she is in possession of a video shared by the woman but is not at liberty to share it on social media. “I assured the woman that I won’t post it as she is already scared after the lineman’s visit to her place. However, I am ready to produce this as evidence in the court of law. I realised later that the power cut was for four hours and not seven as I mentioned. That was my mistake here and I accept that,” she said.

The complaint to the LB Nagar police was filed by M. Dileep, the Assistant Engineer in Operation Section, Autonagar, Hayathnagar Sub Division of Saroornagar’s TGSPDC. He stated that he received a message from his higher officials that username @revathitweets posted a message that 07 hours power was interrupted in LB Nagar area. “But after enquiry from data sheets of substation from the last 06 months, it is noticed that there is no power interruption of 07 hours in LB Nagar area. He further stated that it is merely a false allegation and intentionally defaming the state government and TGSPDCL,” said the police. The case was booked under Sections 505 of the IPC and Section 66(D) of the IT Act.

