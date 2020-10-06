Jolt to TRS in Dubbak as Srinivas Reddy joins Congress

Congress may announce Reddy’s candidature today

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has suffered a jolt ahead of the ensuing by-election to Dubbak Assembly seat with Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy, joining the Congress formally at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Along with his father, Mr. Srinivas Reddy joined TRS before the December 2018 Assembly elections. Muthyam Reddy died after prolonged illness in the first week of September last year. Mr. Srinivas Reddy has bee seeking some recognition in TRS, particularly after the death of his father, and his political ambitions escalated further after the death of sitting legislator S. Ramalinga Reddy in August this year.

However, the decision of TRS leadership to field the widow of Ramalinga Reddy as its candidate for the by-election left Mr. Reddy with very few options and he decided to join the Congress to give wings to his political career, His father Muthyam Reddy was associated with TDP and Congress.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy was welcomed into Congress by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy by offering him the party’s traditional scarf. Senior leaders C. Damodar Rajnarsimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Mohd. Ali Shabbir, J. Kusuma Kumar, D. Sravan, T. Narsa Reddy, D. Anasuya alias Seethakka, J. Kusuma Kumar, Gudur Narayan Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

Although Mr. Srinivas Reddy’ candidature from Congress is a foregone conclusion now, the party leaders said it would be formally announced on Wednesday. He saw a good future for Mr. Srinivas Reddy in Congress and as the son of a leader having close ties with constituents for several decades would be an added advantage to Mr. Srinivas Reddy.

Speaking after joining the Congress, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the by-election to Dubbak was a test of self esteem to the people of the State and the Constituency. He would try to do justice to the party’s faith in him.