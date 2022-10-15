Jolt to TRS ahead of Munugode bypoll as former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud quits party

Boora Narsaiah Goud. File | Photo Credit: Photo: @narsaiah

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has suffered a jolt ahead of the November 3 polling for the Munugode Assembly byelection with Dr. Boora Narsaiah Goud, former MP from Bhongir, has resigned from the party. He is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dr. Goud had a meeting with the BJP leaders in New Delhi on Thursday night (October 13) before making up his mind for switch over. Interestingly, he participated in the nomination filing of the TRS candidate for Munugode bypoll Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday afternoon.

Associated with the TRS activities from the days of the Statehood movement after 2009, Dr. Goud remained in-charge of the party affairs in Bhongir Parliamentary Constituency till he quit it by addressing a three-page letter to the TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The social strata, Goud community, to which he belongs to has considerable strength in Munugode constituency and it is being seen as a major reason for BJP to make all out efforts to successfully woo Dr. Goud, ostensibly with an assurance of party ticket in the next Assembly elections.

The desertion of TRS by Dr. Goud has caught the TRS leadership unawares since it has convinced him by assuaging his feelings. He was among few TRS leaders who were aspiring from Munugode by-election but the leadership preferred to go with the choice of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy himself, who won the seat in 2014 and lost it in 2018.

In his letter to the TRS chief, Dr. Narsaiah Goud explained that he had taken part in the Statehood movement under the leadership of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) of which the TRS was major partner, keeping his busy practice as a doctor. As the Bhongir MP he spared all his energies to get sanctioned AIIMS, a Kendriya Vidyalaya, several National Highways and other development works besides strengthening the TRS, he said.

Blaming bickering in the party, an election symbol similar to that of the TRS for his defeat with slender margin in the 2019 Parliament elections, he said had been facing insults within the party including denial of any opportunity even to represent problems of the constituency’s people as also general issue harming the party.

Dr. Narsaiah Goud alleged that in spite of making tall claims of encouraging Telangana people in all fields the TRS government had been supporting only those from other areas/regions. However, he was fed up with insults and political slavery in the party and quitting it, he stated.