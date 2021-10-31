Telangana

Joint venture for eye care chain

Hyderabad-based MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals and Narasaraopet-based Aswini Netralayam entered into a joint venture on Sunday to create a super speciality eye care chain in various towns in coastal AP.

The joint venture will be known as Maxivision Dr Ramalinga Reddy Eye Hospitals, and operations will commence from December.

Managing Director of Aswini Netralayam Dr. AAV Ramalinga Reddy, founder mentor and co-chairman of MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye hospitals group Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, chairman of the hospitals group Dr. GSK Velu, and others were present.


