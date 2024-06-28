GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joint Transport Commissioner ‘assaulted’ by union leader

Published - June 28, 2024 01:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

Joint Transport Commissioner C. Ramesh was allegedly assaulted on Thursday by a union leader. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar condemned the incident and stated that a case was booked against the culprit. The Khairatabad Police have booked a case for assaulting with criminal force and deterring public servant from doing his duties and criminal intimidation.

Soon after the attack, transport department employees at the B R Ambedkar Transport Bhavan protested against the attack and demanded immediate action against the accused, who they said barged into Mr. Ramesh’s office and assaulted him.

Reacting to the incident, the Transport Minister in a statement issued to the media, said that there was no justification for attacks on any officer. Mr Prabhakar stated that information was sought about the incident. He also said that the action would be taken against the accused.

Mr. Prabhakar assured employees that measures would be taken to ensure no such incidents happen in the future.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.