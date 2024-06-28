Joint Transport Commissioner ‘assaulted’ by union leader

Joint Transport Commissioner C. Ramesh was allegedly assaulted on Thursday by a union leader. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar condemned the incident and stated that a case was booked against the culprit. The Khairatabad Police have booked a case for assaulting with criminal force and deterring public servant from doing his duties and criminal intimidation.

Soon after the attack, transport department employees at the B R Ambedkar Transport Bhavan protested against the attack and demanded immediate action against the accused, who they said barged into Mr. Ramesh’s office and assaulted him.

Reacting to the incident, the Transport Minister in a statement issued to the media, said that there was no justification for attacks on any officer. Mr Prabhakar stated that information was sought about the incident. He also said that the action would be taken against the accused.

Mr. Prabhakar assured employees that measures would be taken to ensure no such incidents happen in the future.