Joint team of ACB, Legal Metrology conducts surprise check at Vemulawada temple EO office

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Legal Metrology and various other government departments on Thursday conducted a surprise check at the office of the Endowments Officer of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Rajanna Sircilla district’s Vemulawada.

The inspection was carried out in the wake of a slew of complaints of irregularities regarding procurement of commodities for various temple rituals, quality of laddu prasadams and alleged maladministration, according to sources.

The officials inspected files at the records room and ticket counters during the check. The food inspectors concerned collected samples of the commodities at the temple godown for quality check, sources added.

ACB sources said a detailed report will be sent to the State government in a day or two based on the findings of the surprise inspection.