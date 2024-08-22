GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joint team of ACB, Legal Metrology conducts surprise check at Vemulawada temple EO office

Published - August 22, 2024 06:43 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Legal Metrology and various other government departments on Thursday conducted a surprise check at the office of the Endowments Officer of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Rajanna Sircilla district’s Vemulawada.

The inspection was carried out in the wake of a slew of complaints of irregularities regarding procurement of commodities for various temple rituals, quality of laddu prasadams and alleged maladministration, according to sources.

The officials inspected files at the records room and ticket counters during the check. The food inspectors concerned collected samples of the commodities at the temple godown for quality check, sources added.

ACB sources said a detailed report will be sent to the State government in a day or two based on the findings of the surprise inspection.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.