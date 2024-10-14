Joinings in Congress will continue: Mahesh Goud

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud indicated that the joinings in the Congress was a continuous affair, and it would pick up after the festival season.

In an informal chat with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Goud said the joinings from other parties have not stopped but kept in abeyance as some issues have to be settled by taking the opinion of local leaders. The range of joining is likely to be from MLAs to local leaders.

Konda Sureka issue

Mr. Goud also ruled out action against Forest Minister Konda Surekha and said unlike the belief that the party high command forced her to apologise, she tendered an apology to film actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu realising she too had gone through the pain that the Minister went through due to trolls.

On the Musi River clean-up project that the government has taken up, he said there was popular support for it and nearly half of the people on the riverbed had opted for double-bed-room houses. Even the civil society organisations favoured the project as it would change the face of Hyderabad in a few years.

He said the A. Revanth Reddy government had taken all stakeholders into confidence and there was a wide positive discussion on it. He reminded that even the BRS party that is opposing it now had favoured the Musi rejuvenation project when it was at the helm of power.

Party posts

The TPCC president said party posts would be filled up after consultations and people who worked for the party would be recognised. Similarly, the exercise of appointing chairpersons for various corporations would be taken up soon.

Commenting on the BJP’s criticism, he said the “rich party” that is supported by the rich people has no moral right to talk about the poor.